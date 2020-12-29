Head-To-Head Survey: KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) versus FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM)

FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM) and KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FFP Marketing and KAR Auction Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFP Marketing 0 0 0 0 N/A KAR Auction Services 1 2 6 0 2.56

KAR Auction Services has a consensus target price of $26.14, suggesting a potential upside of 44.52%. Given KAR Auction Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KAR Auction Services is more favorable than FFP Marketing.

Volatility & Risk

FFP Marketing has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KAR Auction Services has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FFP Marketing and KAR Auction Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KAR Auction Services $2.78 billion 0.84 $188.50 million $1.04 17.39

KAR Auction Services has higher revenue and earnings than FFP Marketing.

Profitability

This table compares FFP Marketing and KAR Auction Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A KAR Auction Services 1.61% 6.50% 1.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of KAR Auction Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of FFP Marketing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of KAR Auction Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KAR Auction Services beats FFP Marketing on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FFP Marketing Company Profile

FFP Marketing Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores with gas station. It also retails motor fuel, merchandise, and ancillary products and services at convenience stores, and truck stop. The company operates motor fuel terminal and processing facility. The convenience stores sell groceries, tobacco product, take-out food and beverages, dairy products, and non-food merchandise, such as money order, telephone calling cards, lottery tickets, health and beauty aid, magazines, and motor fuel. The company sells motor fuel on a wholesale basis to independent, regional chain and end user, such as contractors, operators of vehicle fleet, and public utilities. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities. It also provides value-added services, such as auction related, transportation, reconditioning, inspection, title and repossession administration and remarketing, vehicle research, and analytical services, as well as data as a service. This segment sells its products and services through vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies, rental car companies, finance companies, and others. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had a network of 74 whole car auction facilities in North America. The AFC segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing to independent used vehicle dealers; and sells vehicle service contracts. It also provides wheel repair and hail catastrophe response services. The company serves vehicle manufacturers, vehicle rental companies, financial institutions, commercial fleets and fleet management companies, and dealer customers. The company was formerly known as KAR Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to KAR Auction Services, Inc. in November 2009. KAR Auction Services, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

