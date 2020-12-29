HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) EVP Larry L. Trittschuh Sells 6,420 Shares

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,384.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,299,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,824 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,238 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,938 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,996,000 after purchasing an additional 780,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 43.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,910,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,479,000 after buying an additional 580,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

