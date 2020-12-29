Hedget Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $142,655.00 (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Hedget has a total market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $142,655.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget token can now be bought for approximately $1.90 or 0.00006995 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hedget has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00026610 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00140528 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00203765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.09 or 0.00597486 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00322800 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019035 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00055020 BTC.

Hedget Token Profile

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

Buying and Selling Hedget

Hedget can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

