Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) (ETR:HDD) Shares Up 4.6%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) (ETR:HDD) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €0.78 ($0.92) and last traded at €0.77 ($0.91). 893,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.74 ($0.87).

Several brokerages have issued reports on HDD. Independent Research set a €0.65 ($0.76) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €0.85 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €0.70 ($0.82) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €0.79 ($0.93).

The company has a market capitalization of $234.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is €0.73 and its 200-day moving average is €0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) (ETR:HDD)

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

