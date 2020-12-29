HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Trading Down 5.7%

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s share price fell 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.80. 3,883,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 3,176,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HEXO. BidaskClub upgraded HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $0.75 price target on shares of HEXO in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.10.

Get HEXO alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in HEXO by 46.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in HEXO by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in HEXO by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter.

About HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.