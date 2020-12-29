Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Receives $118.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.67.

HRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $97.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.17.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $502,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,550.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 174.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 42.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

