HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE) Shares Gap Up to $2.16

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.72. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 1,867,297 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$824.57 million and a P/E ratio of 56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.62.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) Company Profile (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

