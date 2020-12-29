Hiveterminal Token Price Tops $0.0017 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 37.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 44.2% lower against the US dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $851,392.67 and $147.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00027066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00142158 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00206127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.74 or 0.00602316 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00325087 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00056192 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

