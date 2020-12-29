Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives $78.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

In other Hologic news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,671,000 after acquiring an additional 112,055 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 16.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,642,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,647,000 after buying an additional 378,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,908,000 after buying an additional 382,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,613,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,260,000 after buying an additional 70,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth $88,797,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hologic has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $77.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

