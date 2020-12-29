HOQU (HQX) Hits Market Capitalization of $551,406.81

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $551,406.81 and $3.03 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00042419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00281238 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015599 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00028110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $567.24 or 0.02059030 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.