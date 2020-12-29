HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) (LON:HSS) Shares Gap Down to $10.55

Shares of HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) (LON:HSS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.55, but opened at $10.20. HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 1,557,061 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £78.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.49.

In related news, insider Alan Peterson acquired 1,842,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £184,248.30 ($240,721.58).

About HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) (LON:HSS)

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

