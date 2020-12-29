HTMLCOIN (HTML) 24 Hour Volume Tops $28,254.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $2.92 million and $28,254.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and C-Patex. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Firecoin (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00019900 BTC.

TAGRcoin (TAGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002097 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Fatbtc, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.