HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on HubSpot from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on HubSpot from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $300.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $324.64.

Get HubSpot alerts:

NYSE HUBS opened at $397.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.61 and a beta of 1.79. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $382.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.09.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total value of $15,664,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,657,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,166,022.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $4,484,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,489,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,903 shares of company stock worth $30,367,511. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 61.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.