Humanigen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Humanigen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGEN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HGEN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital started coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $988,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,469,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,962,992.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,700 shares of company stock worth $2,423,702. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth $4,256,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth $5,320,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Humanigen stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,029. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $33.95.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14).

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

