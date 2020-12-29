Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $298.59

Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $298.59 and traded as low as $107.50. Huntsworth shares last traded at $107.50, with a volume of 505,026 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £399.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 298.59.

About Huntsworth (LON:HNT)

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

