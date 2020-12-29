Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.66

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and traded as low as $3.46. Huttig Building Products shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 61,568 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huttig Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $98.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.54.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huttig Building Products stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.56% of Huttig Building Products at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBP)

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

