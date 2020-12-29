Hydro Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.41 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $201,898.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and OKEx. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00043939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00290555 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $570.27 or 0.02131700 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bancor Network, Bgogo, Ethfinex, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

