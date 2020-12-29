HyperCash (HC) Trading Down 29.2% This Week

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00002196 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, Huobi, Allcoin and ZB.COM. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $26.98 million and $10.15 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00027746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00141705 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00205471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.00601696 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.66 or 0.00320821 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019556 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00055130 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,959,147 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Cryptopia, EXX, Gate.io, OKEx, Allcoin, Huobi, Bithumb, Coinnest, TOPBTC, HitBTC, Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

