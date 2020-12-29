ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

ICLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.00.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $191.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $215.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.18.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $701.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.88 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 519.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

