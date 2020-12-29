Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Get Identiv alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Identiv from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Identiv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Shares of INVE stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. Identiv has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $133.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.86 million during the quarter. Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Identiv will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Identiv news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $110,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.