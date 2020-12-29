IDEX (IDEX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.82 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. One IDEX token can now be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. IDEX has a market capitalization of $19.82 million and approximately $439,277.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,504,659 tokens. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

