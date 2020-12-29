Idle (IDLE) Reaches Market Cap of $2.60 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Idle has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $215,719.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Idle has traded 45.1% lower against the US dollar. One Idle token can currently be bought for about $3.31 or 0.00011918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00026738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00138222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00595791 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00172777 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00316232 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019717 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00053892 BTC.

Idle Token Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 786,353 tokens. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

Idle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

