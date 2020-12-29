Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Sets New 52-Week High at $87.00

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.00 and last traded at $84.86, with a volume of 601635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Inari Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average of $64.81.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million. The company’s revenue was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 265,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $21,402,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,647,943 shares of company stock valued at $115,651,503.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at about $33,714,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter worth about $37,636,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter worth about $25,703,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter worth about $24,693,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1,067.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,629,000 after acquiring an additional 458,765 shares during the period. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

