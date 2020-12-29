Inari Medical Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 578 call options on the company. This is an increase of 789% compared to the typical volume of 65 call options.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,938,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,705,899.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 1,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,647,943 shares of company stock valued at $115,651,503.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,064,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,025,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,304,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $4,844,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NARI opened at $85.00 on Tuesday. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $86.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.81.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Inari Medical will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NARI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Inari Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

