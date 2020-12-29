Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Director Terence R. Montgomery Sells 2,400 Shares

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 2,400 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $44,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,590.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:IEA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,088. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $411.80 million, a P/E ratio of 301.22 and a beta of 1.78.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $522.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on IEA shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

