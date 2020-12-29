Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

Ingredion has raised its dividend by 32.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ingredion has a payout ratio of 43.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ingredion to earn $6.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

Get Ingredion alerts:

NYSE:INGR opened at $80.31 on Tuesday. Ingredion has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $99.51. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INGR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.