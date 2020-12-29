Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.89. Inphi reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Inphi will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inphi.

Get Inphi alerts:

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $180.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.59 million.

IPHI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Inphi from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

IPHI stock traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.82. 12,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,047. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.20. Inphi has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $162.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inphi (IPHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.