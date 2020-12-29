Insider Selling: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) VP Sells 3,749 Shares of Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) VP Bing Xue sold 3,749 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $89,001.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Bing Xue sold 3,543 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $87,901.83.

On Thursday, October 29th, Bing Xue sold 497 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $7,579.25.

AOSL traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.84. 202,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,634. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $582.12 million, a P/E ratio of 380.67 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

