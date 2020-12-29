Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,753,340.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00.

NASDAQ:NXST traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $107.34. 312,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,515. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $133.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.75.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.73. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

