Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,753,340.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Thomas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 16th, Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00.
NASDAQ:NXST traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $107.34. 312,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,515. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $133.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.75.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.
Nexstar Media Group Company Profile
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
