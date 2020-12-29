Insider Selling: Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Major Shareholder Sells 16,866 Shares of Stock

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $230,558.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 28,685 shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $380,363.10.

Royce Global Value Trust stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $15.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 1,513.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 353,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 331,902 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 243,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

