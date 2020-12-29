Insider Selling: Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Major Shareholder Sells 16,866 Shares of Stock

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $230,558.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 28,685 shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $380,363.10.
Royce Global Value Trust stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $15.40.
Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.
