Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells 5,745 Shares of Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $517,050.00.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $90.64. 571,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,154. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $94.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.87 and a 200 day moving average of $77.83.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.78 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 34.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 155,107 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 776,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,662,000 after acquiring an additional 151,495 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 440.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 111,338 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,405,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,397,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,394,000 after purchasing an additional 101,754 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen started coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Synaptics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

