InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Stock Price Down 7.4%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)’s share price traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 3,521,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 1,866,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on InspireMD in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 target price for the company.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22.

In related news, Director Gary S. Roubin purchased 222,223 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.69% of InspireMD worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

InspireMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

