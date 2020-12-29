Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $40.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) received a $40.00 price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 19.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

INTC traded up $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,107,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,353,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $202.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.27.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

