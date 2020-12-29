International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 200 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 220.50 ($2.88).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) stock opened at GBX 163.40 ($2.13) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 157.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 169.24. The company has a market cap of £8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 684 ($8.94).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

