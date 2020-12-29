International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.00 Million

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to post sales of $94.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported sales of $83.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $351.90 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $387.30 million, with estimates ranging from $384.60 million to $390.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $95.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.55 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered International Money Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of IMXI stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.53. 2,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,225. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.27 million, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 613,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $7,831,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam P. Godfrey sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $57,420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,715,154 shares of company stock valued at $73,120,944 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in International Money Express by 385.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in International Money Express by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth $523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Comments


