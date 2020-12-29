Interups (OTCMKTS:ITUP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interups (OTCMKTS:ITUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

ITUP opened at $3.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96. Interups has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Interups Company Profile

Interups, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, invest in, and acquire potential business opportunities or transactions in India. Previously, it was engaged in the business of developing an Internet based group buying site. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

