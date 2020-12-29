Interups (OTCMKTS:ITUP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interups (OTCMKTS:ITUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
ITUP opened at $3.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96. Interups has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $24.00.
Interups Company Profile
