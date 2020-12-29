Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $54.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $53.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.89.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 28,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $712,343.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,034 shares in the company, valued at $458,243.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $182,025.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $4,338,088. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

