Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to announce $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Invesco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Invesco reported sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco will report full-year sales of $6.03 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

IVZ traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.01. 3,301,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,869,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72. Invesco has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

