Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on IVR. ValuEngine raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock.

IVR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. 7,031,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,321,446. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $609.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $37,236.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,244.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,272,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,630,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 28.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,793,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 399,982 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 30.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 234,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 52.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 480,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 165,711 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

