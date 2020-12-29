Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (HFG)

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR: HFG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 12/18/2020 – HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/14/2020 – HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/10/2020 – HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/9/2020 – HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/8/2020 – HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 12/8/2020 – HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/23/2020 – HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 11/23/2020 – HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/23/2020 – HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/13/2020 – HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/4/2020 – HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/4/2020 – HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/3/2020 – HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/3/2020 – HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) stock traded up €1.20 ($1.41) on Tuesday, hitting €59.35 ($69.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €51.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €46.88. HelloFresh SE has a one year low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a one year high of €64.55 ($75.94). The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

