Investors Purchase Large Volume of Pitney Bowes Call Options (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 53,546 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,821% compared to the typical volume of 2,788 call options.

Pitney Bowes stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 397,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,955. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 3.00. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.56 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 84.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PBI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 386,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 68,168 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,872,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 289,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 395,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.