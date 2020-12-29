Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.79 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000446 BTC on exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $14.79 million and approximately $1,380.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00026704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00135268 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00189374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.05 or 0.00593319 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.00315383 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00053533 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,941,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,237,896 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

