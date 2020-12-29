iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 47,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

