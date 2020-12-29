iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.85

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.85 and last traded at $73.79, with a volume of 349558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.95.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.47.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,590,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 496,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after purchasing an additional 66,555 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $573,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 39,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 412,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.