iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stock Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $65.19

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.19 and traded as high as $66.56. iShares MSCI Japan ETF shares last traded at $66.49, with a volume of 3,996,711 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 88,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

