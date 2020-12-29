iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (XGD.TO) (TSE:XGD) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (XGD.TO) (TSE:XGD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0323 per share on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE:XGD traded down C$0.20 on Tuesday, hitting C$19.83. The company had a trading volume of 451,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,027. iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$10.25 and a 1-year high of C$26.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.07.

