Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s share price traded down 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.96. 2,764,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,724,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Iterum Therapeutics from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Iterum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iterum Therapeutics news, CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 56,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $92,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

