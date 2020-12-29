Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ITRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $453.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 43.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

