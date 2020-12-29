Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
ITRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Shares of ITRN stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $453.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 43.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ituran Location and Control Company Profile
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.