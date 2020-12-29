Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.50

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.47, with a volume of 51134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.48.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IVN shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.08. The firm has a market cap of C$7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -925.71. The company has a quick ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 21.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

In other news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total transaction of C$31,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$590,335.02.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

