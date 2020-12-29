IXT (IXT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.00

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. IXT has a market cap of $253,652.07 and approximately $10.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IXT has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One IXT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, YoBit, HitBTC and Bitbns.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00041552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.15 or 0.00285434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015411 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00027335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.40 or 0.02027781 BTC.

IXT Token Profile

IXT is a token. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global . IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech

Buying and Selling IXT

IXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bit-Z, Bitbns and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

